MMA: Stevie Ray upsets Anthony Pettis to secure place in PFL semi-finals

Mixed Martial Arts

Stevie Ray celebrates a big win
Stevie Ray is now one win away from competing for a $1m prize

Stevie Ray shocked Anthony Pettis to secure a place in the semi-finals of Professional Fighters League's lightweight tournament.

Scotland's Ray rebounded from a tough first round against the former UFC champion to secure an eye-catching twister submission in the second.

Ray needed a stoppage win at PFL 5 to progress and is now one win away from competing for a $1m (£800,000) prize.

Ray, 32, will immediately rematch Pettis for a spot in the final.

Pettis was in clear pain after Ray's submission, which the broadcast labelled a 'modified body lock', and is yet to confirm whether he will be fit for their 5 August rematch.

The American remains the top seed despite his shock loss, with Paraguay's Alexander Martinez and Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier in the other semi-final.

Brendan Loughnane secured his place in the featherweight semi-finals and a homecoming in the UK with a win over Abo Huskic.

Loughnane suffered a bad eye injury mid-way through the contest but was able to fight through the pain and secure a points decision and the 23rd win of his career.

"I need to be better but I will be better, it's just not good enough. I'm a perfectionist and I should be stopping guys like that. I just wasn't pulling the trigger," Loughnane said.

The Manchester fighter's next fight will take place in Cardiff, in his first appearance on British soil since 2018.

