Northern Ireland's Rhys McKee has won the Cage Warriors welterweight title with a dramatic victory over Justin Burlinson in Belfast.

The Ballymena fighter produced a knock-out with a right hook and massive left at the start of the third round to become the new champion in the SSE Arena.

McKee had to come back from a gruelling first two rounds in which England's Burlinson looked on course for a win after wrestling his opponent to the floor.

Both fighters had to receive treatment from the doctor during a pulsating bout, after which McKee went into the Belfast crowd to celebrate.

In Saturday night's co-main-event, Tyrone's Caolan Loughran dominated his English opponent Festus Ahorlu for a TKO finish in a bantamweight grudge match.

The 26-year-old was on top throughout as he secured a second-round victory.