Bellator: Johnny Eblen behind Gegard Mousasi in men's pound-for-pound rankings despite win over legend
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Johnny Eblen surged into Bellator's men's pound-for-pound rankings after his upset victory over Gegard Mousasi.
The new middleweight champion could only reach seventh, however, one spot behind Mousasi, who dropped three places after his loss at Bellator 282.
Eblen, 30, is the only undefeated fighter left in the top six of the middleweight rankings.
Briton Fabian Edwards kept third place and could be next in line for a title shot.
- Watch: Gegard Mousasi v Johnny Eblen
- Five things we learned from Bellator 282
- Watch: Magomed Magomedov v Enrique Barzola
Bantamweights Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov also moved up in the bantamweight rankings after their respective wins in their division's grand prix.
Magomedov's fourth round submission of Enrique Barzola moved him into third position, while American fighter Sabatello climbed three places into sixth after his points win over Leandro Higo.
Russian fighter Alexander Shabliy moved up three places in the lightweight rankings to fifth after stopping former champion Brent Primus.
You can see the full list of Bellator rankings here.
|Men's pound-for-pound
|1. Patricio Pitbull (33-5)
|2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2-1NC)
|3. AJ McKee (18-1)
|4. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)
|5. Ryan Bader (30-7)
|6. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)
|7. Johnny Eblen (12-0)
|8. Corey Anderson (16-5-1NC)
|9. Sergio Pettis (22-5)
|10. Raufeon Stots (18-1)
|Men's middleweight
|C. Johnny Eblen (12-0)
|1. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2)
|2. Austin Vanderford (11-1)
|3. Fabian Edwards (10-2)
|4. John Salter (18-6)
|5. Anatoly Tokov (31-2)
|6. Lorenz Larkin (24-7)
|7. Romero Cotton (6-0)
|8. Dalton Rosta (6-0)
|9. Anthony Adams (9-2)
|10. Khalid Murtazaliev (15-3)
- Medical student, pilot then script writer: Find out what inspired the man who wrote Line of Duty
- But how do they fry with air? Greg Foot investigates whether air fryers live up to the hype or overpromise