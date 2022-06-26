Joanne Wood: UFC fighter will 'take time away' from octagon for rest of year
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
UFC fighter Joanne Wood has said she will take a break from the sport for the rest of the year.
The Scot suffered a third consecutive defeat in March by Alexa Grasso and has not fought since.
The 35-year-old said she has struggled with injuries but has not yet retired and plans to make a return to the octagon in 2023.
"This is far from the end - I still have two fights left with the UFC," Wood said on Instagram.
"I had a hard go at trying to stay active for a bit. Between injuries and it not going my way, I've decided I need to take some time away from fighting."
