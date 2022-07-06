Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov helps train lightweight contender Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira wants to lure Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement by beating his prodigy Islam Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov retired undefeated as the UFC lightweight champion in 2020.

Oliveira, 32, was stripped of his lightweight title after missing weight at UFC 274, but expects to fight for the vacant title next against Russian Makhachev.

Nurmagomedov, though, is his main target as the Brazilian said: "It's the fight everyone will want to see."

Makhachev, 30, is on a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC and Nurmagomedov, 33, has repeatedly called for his gym team-mate to be handed a shot at the title.

"I'll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement," Oliveira said.

Despite having his title stripped from him at UFC 274 in May, Oliveira extended his unbeaten streak to 11 by submitting Justin Gaethje at the event.

He had called for a fight with Irishman Conor McGregor in recent weeks, but now says he would prefer to face Makhachev.

"I will beat Islam Makhachev - the division's problem is called Charles Oliveira," he told AG Fight. external-link

"It doesn't matter what they say. If they really want it, I want it, too. Look, forget about Conor McGregor now, forget it.

"In Brazil, Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev. Is this the fight you want? So we will have it."