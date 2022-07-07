Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Darren Till's last fight was 10 months ago

Darren Till has withdrawn from his fight with Jack Hermansson at UFC London on 23 July.

Swede Hermansson remains on the card and will now fight American Chris Curtis.

Curtis announced the change on social media, with the UFC website confirming external-link the change of opponent.

Till, 29, has spent the past 10 months on the sidelines because of injury and was looking for his first win since 2019.

The Briton is yet to confirm the reason for his withdrawal, but reports say it is injury.

This is the second time Till has been forced to pull out of a fight with Hermansson, after they were scheduled to meet last December.

The news will come as a blow to UFC fans, who had not seen Till compete on home soil since his 2019 defeat by Jorge Masvidal.

Till moved up to middleweight after that loss, but has won just one fight at the weight, beating Kelvin Gastelum in November 2019. He currently has a record of 18 wins and four losses.

UFC London is headlined by heavyweight Tom Aspinall, with Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett also in action.