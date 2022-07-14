Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore, who is trained by his father Richard Shore, took up kickboxing as a six-year old

Unbeaten Welsh bantamweight Jack Shore is seeking a knockout win when he faces off against Ricky Simon on July 16.

Simon is one spot above the Abertillery fighter in the UFC's bantamweight rankings and will pose his biggest challenge to date.

Shore, 27, beat Russian Timur Valiev by unanimous decision at in March and is now ranked for the first time.

"I'd love a finish, any fighter who says they want it to go to a decision is lying," said Shore.

"The last two fights nobody has made him deviate from his game plan, which I'm aiming to do.

"If I have to take him to points I'll do that and rank up the rounds but if I get him in a spot where I've got a good chance of finishing him then I'll do that."

Victory over Valiev last time out moved Shore to a record of 5-0 in the UFC, and 16-0 in his pro career.

Saturday's opponent Simon is coming off a four-fight win streak and boasts an impressive 19-3 career record.

"I expect him to bring good cardio and wild wrestling in the exchange," said Shore.

"The better the opponent, the better I perform so it's a good opportunity for me to showcase my skills."

'Legend' - Jack Shore plays word association

The weekend's event marks a first visit of the UFC to the USB Arena in Elmont, Long Island, New York.

The Welshman says he's disappointed his fight is no longer on the main card, which is headlined by high-ranking featherweights Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

"We were on the main card for a while and then got dropped off," Shore added.

"I think both of us being ranked and the skillset we both have it's going to be an exciting fast paced fight.

"I don't know why [the fight is not on the main card], but at this stage it's all white noise and not something I'm going to dwell on."