Former Cage Warriors champion Mason Jones is seeking his second win in the UFC

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones is set for his return to the octagon against Ludovit Klein at UFC Fight Night London on Saturday, 23 July.

Jones won his last bout by unanimous decision against David Onama in October 2021.

The 27-year-old from Blaenavon will be looking to improve his record to 12-1.

Klein had been scheduled to fight Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 277 in Texas the following week, but the bout was cancelled due to visa issues.

The Slovakian boasts a 18-4 professional record after his split decision win over Devonte Smith in March.

Jones became the first man since Conor McGregor to hold two Cage Warriors world titles at the same time before signing with the UFC in October 2020.