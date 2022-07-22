Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

UFC London Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 23 July Coverage: Follow live text commentary from 21:00 BST on BBC Sport website & app

Curtis Blaydes is currently the "toughest fight available" in the heavyweight division, says Britain's Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall, 29, meets American Blaydes, 31, in the main event of UFC London at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

A win for either fighter would move them a step closer to a heavyweight title shot.

"He's [the toughest stylistically] because he's a great wrestler," Aspinall told BBC Sport.

"But not just that, he does something very well that only educated eyes can see - he makes you think he's going to take you down, but then does his stand-up stuff and vice versa.

"His top control is amazing - he is by far the best I've fought so far."

Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall weigh in before UFC London

Both men come into the fight on the back of impressive wins in March.

Aspinall earned a first-round submission over Alexander Volkov in London, while Blaydes knocked out Chris Daukaus in Ohio.

Aspinall is unbeaten in the UFC, winning all five of his fights since joining the promotion in 2020, in a run which has seen the Manchester-born fighter move up to sixth in the heavyweight rankings.

Blaydes, meanwhile, who is ranked fourth, has won 11 of his 15 bouts since signing for the UFC six years ago.

Aspinall says Britons have struggled against wrestling-heavy opponents previously in the UFC, but it will not have an effect on the fight.

"The wrestling has been weak here in the past but luckily for me we're not having a wrestling match, we're having an MMA fight," said Aspinall.

"I'm dangerous everywhere so for him to think 'he's just an English guy - he's got no wrestling' - that would be sweet if we're wrestling, but we're not.

"He better be ready for everything."

'Within 10 years I'll be champion'

Cameroon's Francis Ngannou is the UFC heavyweight champion but isn't likely to fight until 2023 after having knee surgery in March.

That has raised the possibility of an interim title being created, with a fight between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones being touted external-link .

With fellow top-ranked heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa meeting at UFC Paris in September, the immediate future of the division is exciting, but remains unclear.

Whatever the UFC matchmakers decide, Aspinall is confident he will eventually win the title.

"I'm gonna be a UFC champion one day in the next 10 years, that's inevitable," said Aspinall.

"I try not to think too far into the future in general though - not just in fighting, but in life.

"I'm not trying to think what's going on in six months, or a year, or six years, I'm just taking it day by day - and right now I'm fighting Curtis Blaydes. That's all I'm thinking about."