McCann joined Pimblett for his post-fight celebrations at UFC London

Molly McCann said it best following her win over Hannah Goldy at UFC London on Saturday.

"Have you ever seen lightning strike twice? Well now you have," she said.

McCann, 32, was referring to the spinning elbow she landed on Goldy which led to the end of the fight - the same move she beat Luana Carolina with in March at the same venue.

And it was not just McCann who provoked a sense of deja vu among the fans inside the 02 Arena - her Liverpool team-mate Paddy Pimblett did the same as he beat Jordan Leavitt with a rear-naked choke - the same move he submitted Rodrigo Vargas with in March.

The manor of Pimblett's victory was even more impressive after he revealed he had been dealing with the loss of a friend external-link to suicide earlier this week.

McCann and Pimblett's exciting win streaks, coupled with their infectious personalities, have transformed the pair into arguably the UFC's most popular duo.

They have both won three successive fights in the UFC, winning performance bonuses in every one.

Such is their star power, Pimblett, 27, said in the post-fight news conference that this may be the last time they fight at the 02 Arena.

"I know for a fact now I'll be fighting on pay-per-views with Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and DC [Daniel Cormier] commentating," he said.

"We won't be fighting in the 02 again, it's too small. But we will do Anfield - I promise you now."

McCann said she wants to fight abroad for her next fight.

"I want to go everywhere. You take me to Boston, I'll own it. Take me to Vegas, I'll own it," she said.

Pointing to Pimblett, she added: "We're a package deal. You've seen it tonight - no disrespect to any fighter on this card, but who's had the press? Who has given all of you [the media] soundbites?"

'We are not hype trains'

Despite the card in London being headlined by Tom Aspinall, who suffered a fight-ending knee injury in the first round against Curtis Blaydes, much of the pre-fight focus had been on the pair from Liverpool, and Pimblett in particular.

Fans could be seen in Pimblett-inspired wigs during fight week, while a keen ear could pick out Merseyside accents in and around the 02 Arena, belonging to Pimblett and McCann supporters who had made the journey down from Liverpool.

McCann and Pimblett acknowledge their popularity, but are keen to stress that every inch of their success has been achieved through hard work.

They were dismissive when they were referred to as a "hype train".

"I am not a hype train and neither is he [Pimblett]," said McCann.

"We're from hardworking cities, blue collar, working class. We've woken up every day since we've ever been alive to chase this dream.

"We will fight anywhere, any place, any time with whoever wants it.

Pimblett added: "The word hype train does my head in. People have been calling me it since I was 18."

Following the pair's success again at UFC London, many fans and pundits have been asking what's next.

McCann has called for a fight against Antonina Shevchenko - the older sister of current UFC flyweight champion Valentina.

"When you talk about legacy, prestige, honour, who's the best in the game? It's Valentina," said McCann.

"Am I Valentina-ready yet? No. Am I Antonina-ready? Let's see. I believe I am.

"I think it's an amazing fight to have, and if I ever make it to [Valentina] I'll have the blueprint because I knew how to beat her sister."

Pimblett does not have a next opponent in mind, but echoed fellow lightweight Michael Chandler's thoughts that he could win the title within the next five years.

"It goes to show people who matter, people who know what they're talking about - fighters - know," said Pimblett.

"Chandler's a top fighter and I saw a story yesterday where he said I'll be champion [in] the next five years.

"When you hear fighters saying things like that it fills me with pride."