Kara-France (right) lost to Moreno by unanimous decision in 2019

During the Covid-19 pandemic, MMA was treated differently by the government in New Zealand, compared to other sports.

While athletes from more mainstream sports in the country like rugby, cricket and netball were given special permission to train, fighters at the City Kickboxing gym in Auckland were barred, with some being threatened with arrest should they disobey the new rules.

In order to progress with their careers, many chose to train abroad, with some being forced to spend up to a year away from their families.

It is this treatment of the sport by the government which brought the gym even closer together, driving their passion to succeed, says Kai Kara-France, who faces Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas on Saturday.

Should Kara-France win, he will follow team-mates Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in becoming the third current UFC title holder from City Kickboxing.

"When the gym was taken away and we couldn't train we were seen as criminals", Kara-France, 29, told BBC Sport.

"It was frustrating when we're the ones going out there, putting New Zealand on the map.

"But it was adding fuel to the fire. When we get to fight week, we'd have to go through so much just to be there, that our opponents didn't realise we're not here to lose, we're here to make statements and take all the belts.

"It fuelled the fires and look where we are now."

'We've had team-mates die - we're carrying on their legacy'

Kara-France credits coach Bareman with turning his career around

Since defeat to Brandon Royval just under two years ago, Kara-France has gone on a three-fight win streak with two finishes and an impressive points victory over the previously undefeated Askar Askarov.

The bout with Mexico's Moreno, 28, is for the interim title as undisputed champion Deiveson Figueiredo is recovering from injury.

Kara-France lost to former champion Moreno in 2019 but should he avenge that defeat, it will represent the third title win for his gym inside a month following victories for Adesanya and Volkanovski at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

Kara-France points to City Kickboxing's head coach, Eugene Bareman, as key to his team's success.

"I can confidently say I wouldn't be here today if Eugene wasn't my mentor," said Kara-France.

"He tells me what I need to hear and not what I want to hear - he keeps me accountable.

"I trust his system, his guidance, and having a mentor like that who is so selfless and who is putting so much effort into you, you have to make sure you're doing the same."

City Kickboxing's athletes have also been united by grief after team-mate Fau Vake died following an attack in Auckland last year. external-link

A man was imprisoned for almost three years for his part in the attack after being convicted of manslaughter.

"There's more meaning to what we're doing - we're not just fighting, we're representing City Kickboxing," he added.

"We've had team-mates that have passed away and we're carrying on their legacy, so it makes everything more meaningful.

"It's a team effort - that's what's different about our gym. It's more a family, all for one."

'Don't count yourself out - that's my story'

Despite the success of team-mates Adesanya and Volkanovski - and the family-like culture at the gym - Kara-France is keen to carve out his own legacy.

While growing up in New Zealand, Kara-France, who is five feet, six inches tall, was bullied for his height.

These experiences pushed him towards MMA, where he learned how to defend himself.

In the past two years, Kara-France has also became a father and got married.

"I feel my story is inspiring regardless of this belt or not," he said.

"When I get my hand raised and the belt wrapped around me it's all worth it. It sets up not just myself but my family for the rest of their lives."

He added: "I've been able to do to turn something negative into something positive. My losses have taught me a lot, not just for me but my son is going to be watching when he's older.

"I'm teaching him life lessons here - if you face adversity or have obstacles, you just get back in there, keep turning up and look at what you can do if you believe in yourself. Don't count yourself out, that's pretty much my story."