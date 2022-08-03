It's important to talk about mental health - Pimblett

Warning: This article contains a reference to suicide.

A look of disbelief grows on Paddy Pimblett's face as he hears how impactful his post-fight speeches at UFC London were.

Following victory over Jordan Leavitt last month, the 27-year-old called on men to open up more about their feelings after revealing he had recently lost a friend to suicide.

The interviews, which were published by the UFC and BT Sport, have been watched more than 15 million times on social media and Youtube, while his quotes are the third-most liked post in BBC Sport's Instagram history.

The Liverpudlian says since paying tribute to his friend Ricky, after which he left the octagon in tears, a number of people have reached out on social media to confide in him.

"I've had so many comments, so many messages saying 'without your speech I wouldn't be here now'," Pimblett told BBC Sport.

"And like, stuff like that means more than any win ever will, people saying I would have killed myself if it wasn't for you."

Despite connecting with so many people, Pimblett says it should not rest on his shoulders to raise awareness, and has encouraged individuals in more powerful positions to speak out.

"People with more influence than me should be talking about this," he said.

Paddy Pimblett makes men's mental health appeal after losing friend

"This is what does my head in - there's people more famous than me who should, but no-one does. It's a taboo subject.

"[Suicide] should be getting spoken about every day, not just because some fighter mentioned it."

A study by emotional support charity Samaritans external-link in 2020 found that the suicide rate among men in England was three times higher than it was for women, with men aged 45-49 at the highest risk.

Pimblett found out about the loss of his friend Ricky only two days before his bout with Leavitt.

He has urged men to open up to their friends if they are struggling.

"Those split-second decisions where you choose to take your own life affects everyone else's life for the rest of their lives. It's not just a split-second decision, it ruins lives," he said.

"Get rid of this stupid 'I'm a tough guy' thing. There's a stigma there that we can't talk, that we need to get rid of."

"I read something the other day that said 'ask someone how they are twice'," he continued.

"Because if you ask someone 'how are you?', they'll say 'yeah I'm OK'. But if you think something is wrong with someone, ask them again. Say 'lad, no are you OK?' And they say there's like an 80% more chance of someone saying there's something wrong with them on the second attempt.

"We're just programmed to say 'yeah I'm fine', when we're not. We need to get back on the human side of things and be more real."

'It's like a weight being lifted off your shoulders'

Pimblett left the octagon in tears following his win over Leavitt at UFC London

Pimblett joined the UFC in 2020 and has won all three of his fights in the promotion.

He admits to struggling with his own mental health, pointing to a difficult spell in 2018.

At the time, Pimblett was in UK-based promotion Cage Warriors, and had just suffered defeat in a lightweight title fight.

"I've been there in the past, in 2018. I was proper badly depressed, on the verge of doing something stupid to myself," said Pimblett.

"I was getting abused on the internet and waking up feeling terrible about myself, and I wasn't speaking to no-one."

He says talking to his friends and family about his feelings helped.

"It sounds weird, because everyone says it: 'get it off your chest', but when you actually speak to someone, it does [help]," said Pimblett.

"It feels like a weight is being lifted off your shoulders. Well, it was for me anyway. I spoke to one of my mates, I spoke to my missus, to my dad, spoke to my coach and it was just like 'yeah, I feel well better now'."

Pimblett says he found it difficult to open up at first as a fighter because they are stereotyped as being "tough".

He added: "At first it was hard because as I say, I'm meant to be this fighter, I'm meant to be this tough fella, I shouldn't have to go and speak to someone about something like that."

"But it doesn't matter how hard you are, how hard you can punch, how hard your exterior is, everyone's got a mental capacity where there's only so much they can take."

'Ricky was the life and soul of the party'

Pimblett's second-round submission victory over American Leavitt last month continued his 100% finish rate in UFC fights.

He says despite learning about his friend Ricky only days before, he never considered pulling out of the bout.

"To be honest the fight was probably the only thing keeping my mind set straight," said Pimblett.

"It's hard for everyone like, but I'm not the one in the worst position - it's harder for his mum, his sister and his family."

Pimblett said his friend Ricky had had an infectious personality.

"He was the life and soul of the party, lad. Ask anyone, there's videos of him out at parties over the years, he's on one lad, he's hilarious," said Pimblett.

"As I say, he was brilliant, he was so funny. That's why it's just a proper shock that it happened. I didn't see it coming."

He added: "But I never talked to him about [mental health]. I can't sit here and lie to you and say he was one of my best mates, because he wasn't one of my close-knit mates.

"But he was a good friend, someone that no matter what when I see him, he'd stop and we'd talk about things that happened over the years."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.