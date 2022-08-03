Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Tom Aspinall suffered a freak accident in his fight at UFC London on 23 July

Tom Aspinall will have knee surgery this week after suffering a freak accident at UFC London last month.

The English heavyweight, 29, lasted just 15 seconds of the first round against American Curtis Blaydes after injuring his knee.

Aspinall left the octagon on a stretcher and confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday he will undergo surgery.

"Today is surgery day," he said. "I have suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus and some ACL damage."

Avoiding serious damage to his ACL will come as a relief to Aspinall who was facing up to a year out of action if that injury was confirmed.

He is now expected to make his comeback sometime in 2023.

The defeat to Blaydes was Aspinall's first since 2016, ending a run of five wins and five stoppages in a row in the UFC.