Cory McKenna in action against Elise Reed at UFC Fight Night in London in March 2022

Welsh strawweight Cory McKenna says she is going into a fight 100 per cent fit for the first time ahead of her UFC contest with Miranda Granger.

The 23-year-old takes on American Granger at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday, 6 August.

McKenna was beaten by Elise Reed by split decision in her last bout despite scoring three takedowns to zero.

"This is the first fight I've gone into without an injury so I'm excited to see how that plays out," said McKenna.

Granger has not fought since November 2020 - on the same Vegas card which saw McKenna make her debut against Kay Hansen.

Granger took a break from the promotion as she gave birth to a baby girl in August 2021.

McKenna's 58.5 inch reach is substantially lower than that of her American opponent (68 inches), but the Cwmbran fighter is confident she will get the job done.

"I might have to get fact-checked, but I'm 90% certain I've got the shortest reach in the UFC," she said.

"I haven't found anyone with a shorter reach so I've come to terms with the fact that that's something I have to deal with.

"I get told every day I have to be the next Mike Tyson or whatever, so it's something I've had to come along with.

"My main training partner is built like Miranda Granger so I've dealt with this. It's been good - I've had the people around me to overcome that."

McKenna is targeting a finish rather than having to rely on the judges' scorecards.

"I know that once I get my hands on people, I'm comfy and I've got that ability to get in there," she added.

"In this fight I'll find my range, stay at it and not be so willing to accept that middle ground."