Loughnane overcame an eye injury to win his last fight against Ago Huskic in June

"Let me tell you what you don't do: you don't come here, you don't fight that type of fight."

When Brendan Loughnane was told by UFC president Dana White in 2019 that the promotion wouldn't be signing him because his style wasn't deemed exciting enough, despite victory over Bill Algeo, it was the latest devastating rejection for the Manchester fighter.

The then 29-year-old was at a crossroads once again, seven years on from his first refusal from the promotion.

But just like he did previously, Loughnane, now 32, regrouped and forged his own path, signing with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) months later.

Now, Loughnane is two fights away from winning the PFL's annual featherweight tournament and securing a life-changing $1m cheque (£820,00).

He goes against American Chris Wade in the semi-finals of the PFL's first show in London on 20 August.

"Dana White loses absolutely no sleep over me, and I don't lose any sleep over him," Loughnane tells BBC Sport.

"A lot of people thought I was down and out, but guess what, I'm still here, I made my own road and we have a fantastic organisation and I'm about to be a millionaire.

"I found a new home [in the PFL], I embedded myself in, I got to work, and it shows don't give up, don't let one person tell you you can't do something because you can."

Bill Algeo (left) ended up being signed by the UFC, despite defeat by Loughnane in 2019

The PFL's seasonal format, where fighters compete in a league before progressing to the knockout stages, differs from other organisations like the UFC and Bellator.

It forces its athletes to compete a number of times over short periods, with Loughnane's bout against Wade representing his third fight inside three months.

Loughnane says he relishes the vigorous schedule.

"It's intense - it's the hardest thing that I've ever done," he says.

"Can you imagine cutting 20-30 pound every six weeks, different opponents every six weeks, your body's wear and tear, weight cuts, the pressure of each fight, what's on the line with each fight?

"It's crazy but I wouldn't change it for the world."

Loughnane says the security $1m would offer his family is the biggest motivation behind his success.

"Sometimes I'm like 'yeah, I want to be a millionaire', but I also want to prove to everyone how good I am," he says.

"My kids are going to be all right when I get this done, so me going through all this suffering and pain now means absolutely nothing to me when the consequences and what's on the line is so great."

'Wade is making me train like a dog'

Loughnane, who has a record of 23 wins and four defeats, goes into Saturday's fight after winning his past two bouts.

His last loss was against Russia's Movlid Khaybulaev at the same stage last year.

Loughnane says last season's experience puts him in a stronger position this time round.

"I learned to pace myself a little bit more. It's so hard, the entity of this tournament format. I learned so much about myself," he says.

"And don't forget, last season Covid was happening and I wasn't allowed to come back to the UK. I didn't see my family for a year, imagine that.

"It was really difficult but now I'm back home, I've got my dog here, my mum and dad, everyone's around me and that's what you need as a fighter."

American Wade, 34, was last year's beaten finalist and comes into the bout with a record of 22 wins and seven defeats.

Loughnane respects Wade's skills but dislikes his personality.

"He's a very talented martial artist but as a person I just don't like him - we've always had this thing, me and him," he says.

"Chris Wade has motivated me more than he'll ever know. He thinks by talking it's going to get under my skin but it's doing the reverse - it's making me train like an absolute dog."