UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

By Paul BattisonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leon Edwards knocks out Kamaru Usman
Edwards inflicted the first defeat of Usman's UFC career

Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter.

Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in 2016 and only the second in history.

"You all doubted me, saying I couldn't do it - look at me now," said Edwards.

"I'm from the trenches. I'm built like this. I've been doubted my whole life but look at me now."

In beating Usman, Birmingham's Edwards avenges his defeat in 2015 and ends the 35-year-old's 15-fight unbeaten streak in the UFC.

Jamaican-born Edwards, who was a big underdog with bookmakers going into the bout, extends his winning streak to 10 following the defeat to Usman seven years ago.

Usman won the first fight by using his wrestling to control the majority of the contest - a tactic Edwards says opened his eyes to weaknesses in his own grappling game.

Following that bout Edwards worked hard on his wrestling and the improvements made were evident from the start of the rematch.

In the first round he tripped Usman, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to complete a takedown on the Nigerian.

Usman responded strongly in the second and third round, pressuring Edwards with flurries of strikes and controlling much of the contest with his grappling.

At the end of the round Edwards' corner loudly urged their fighter to up his game and "get his hands moving".

Edwards started to show signs of fatigue in the fourth, brought on by the relentless grappling from Usman, as the champion landed an effortless takedown and continued to control the fight.

With Usman likely ahead on points going into the fifth Edwards needed something special - and the Briton delivered.

With a feint he lured Usman's head to the side, before landing a clean left high-kick, leaving the Nigerian stunned on the canvas.

Edwards jumped on the cage in celebration as the enormity of what he had achieved started to sink in.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan said the kick which ended the fight was potentially the best he's seen in the UFC, with Edwards shocking Usman in the fifth while behind on points being arguably the sport's biggest ever upset.

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 06:47

    Congrats Rocky!! 2nd British UFC champ in history and hopefully we are not done yet! Still stunned Usman got KTFO in such spectacular fashion.

  • Comment posted by Ryan PW, today at 06:44

    *Jamaican :)

  • Comment posted by jamieg2389, today at 06:41

    One of, if not the greatest title winning knockout from a losing position I have ever seen in UFC history. That kick was as brutal as it was beautiful. This is why MMA is now stacks ahead of the joke that Boxing has become.

  • Comment posted by Farhan, today at 06:39

    It should be 3rd championship fight, and Leon will be knocked out this time

    • Reply posted by Zeeshan, today at 06:46

      Zeeshan replied:
      Doesn't matter. Usman got his lights shut and rematch or no rematch, this is a piece of history now.

  • Comment posted by r0nin, today at 06:35

    Maybe AJ can learn a thing or two .. on what it takes

  • Comment posted by Ewan, today at 06:34

    Absolutely awesome Leon. The commentators completely wrote him off....and then bang!!! Take a bow Leon Edwards. Trilogy fight will be massive.

  • Comment posted by another opinion, today at 06:34

    Wow. So happy for Leon, he's come from nothing to beat the P4P Nigerian Nightmare. Next fight @ Wembley we hope!

  • Comment posted by Nat, today at 06:33

    What a fight, I hope the trilogy happens in the UK. We need more UFC fights here

  • Comment posted by eddiewawa, today at 06:33

    Let's gooooo rocky!!!

  • Comment posted by antony, today at 06:33

    not the best fight but what a finish well worth staying up shame i had pop to the bathroom thinking the fight was done at 2 mins left hahahahaha

  • Comment posted by somanymistakes, today at 06:28

    Wow. Behind on the cards, minute to go. Do you Joshua or do you Edwards?! The Belts in Birmingham

  • Comment posted by Finish Him Ronnie Hes A Mug, today at 06:28

    Damn son.
    UFC?
    Clocked it mate.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 06:27

    Get in there, brilliant!!

  • Comment posted by 32wpnedq, today at 06:24

    Absolutely smashed it, such a muted performance from him and then BAMMMMMMM

  • Comment posted by Sidsom, today at 06:24

    AMAZING, Leon Rocky Edwards. What a story, couldn't come to a nicer guy. Worth staying up til horrible o'clock

  • Comment posted by will, today at 06:23

    Crazy scenes! NEVER been so loud at 6 am in the morning. And Dana's teased a rematch in WEMBLEY in the post fight pre conference. Might be able to actually get a ticket.

  • Comment posted by EasyZ, today at 06:23

    What a match.

  • Comment posted by Keith Too, today at 06:22

    Well done Leon…….love this sport.

  • Comment posted by Ash, today at 06:20

    Lol Usman got knocked the xxx out!

