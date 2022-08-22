Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

The bout against Winski will be Johns' third since leaving the UFC in October 2020

Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns will face American Jordan Winski at Bellator 285 in Dublin on 23 September.

Johns' previous opponent, James Gallagher, withdrew earlier this month leading to the Swansea fighter having a pop at him on Twitter.

Johns earned his first win in the promotion against Khurshed Kakhorov at Bellator 275 in February to move to 18-3.

Winski, 33, has 12 wins from 15 professional bouts.

The Californian goes into the bout on the back of a unanimous decision win over Ryan Dela Cruz in April.