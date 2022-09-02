Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Robert Whittaker is a former UFC middleweight champion

Three years ago Robert Whittaker was UFC middleweight champion, winning his past nine fights and on top of the world.

Then things changed.

He lost his belt after being brutally knocked out by Israel Adesanya in Australia at UFC 243, but more significantly, the Australian stated he was taking time away from MMA.

Whittaker was booked to make his comeback in March 2020, but withdrew, citing personal issues.

The 31-year-old spoke with BBC Sport before his fight with Italy's Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris on Saturday, about what forced him to take a step away from the octagon.

"I was burnt out from the game," he said.

"The main reason why I took time away from fighting was because I needed to reassess and reidentify myself as a competitive athlete and as a fighter."

The defeat by Adesanya marked Whittaker's 25th professional fight. He had competed a minimum of twice, sometimes as many as three times a year since 2009.

After ten months Whittaker returned in style, securing impressive victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum in under 12 months.

The break confirmed Whittaker's love for the sport.

"I had to take a step away and just live my life to find out what I wanted to do and to see if the hunger was still there, because I don't do things half-cooked," he said.

"I ended up finding my way back to the octagon and I've done pretty well ever since."

Victories over Till, Cannonier and Gastelum led to a rematch with champion Adesanya in February, but Whittaker lost via unanimous decision.

Despite the defeat, Whittaker's love for competing in MMA has never been stronger.

"The love is still there. It's probably there more than it's ever been," Whittaker said.

"I'm enjoying the game and I'm enjoying the journey - and I'm bloody good at it."

'I'm not going anywhere' - Whittaker

Whittaker has twice lost to champion Israel Adesanya

The former champion will make his bid for another title shot when he takes on Vettori this weekend.

The Italian has five losses on his record, plus wins over the likes of Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson - and like Whittaker was beaten by Adesanya in a title fight.

Whittaker is wary of the threat Vettori presents.

"He's been at the top of the food chain for a long time. He's a tough dude," he said.

"It's part of the reason why I pushed this fight back [because of the injury]. So, I wanted a full camp, I wanted to be in at 100% capacity and get in there to see how he fares."

A win over Vettori will firmly put Whittaker back in the title picture, but he believes Adesanya will want to avoid a third fight despite the New Zealand fighter holding two wins over him.

"He's the champion and that's the threat for him. Especially with how close the last fight was," he said.

"It's in his interest to avoid that fight at all costs.

"My goal stays the same - I'm going to go in and beat everyone in front of me.

"So, they have no choice to give me that fight. I'm not going anywhere. It's inevitable, that third fight between me and him."