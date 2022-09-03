Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Gane (right) defeated the number three-ranked heavyweight Tuivasa

Ciryl Gane strengthened his claim for a heavyweight title rematch against Francis Ngannou by knocking out Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris.

Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, cemented his legacy as one of the best middleweights of all time in beating Marvin Vettori.

Elsewhere, Britain's Nathaniel Wood impressed, and France showcased its MMA talent in the UFC's debut event in the country.

Here are five things we learned from UFC Paris.

'Gane v Ngannou II is the fight to make'

Ngannou out-wrestled Gane during their bout in January

Gane's win over Tuivasa puts the Frenchman in pole position for a rematch with champion Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title.

With Cameroon's Ngannou still recovering from knee surgery following his win over Gane in January, an interim title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic has long been mooted, but has not materialised.

That leaves Gane, who is also the number one-ranked heavyweight, as the most logical contender for the title when Ngannou returns, according to UFC commentator Michael Bisping.

"Gane v Francis Ngannou is the only fight to make, they [the UFC] have to do it," he said.

It's a sentiment Gane agrees with.

"I want that belt now. That's all I want," said Gane in the post-fight interview.

Tuivasa is a star

Tuivasa and Gane showed great sportsmanship throughout the fight

He might have come up short against Gane, but Tuivasa's performance in Paris will have added more supporters to his ever-growing fanbase.

From the Moulin Rouge walkout, paying tribute to the Paris crowd, to his sportsmanship throughout the fight as he laughed and joked with Gane, the Australian's effervescent personality was on full display throughout.

Then there's the entertaining manor of Tuivasa's fights. He went into Paris on the back of a five-fight knockout streak, and he nearly made it six when he floored Gane in the second round of their back-and-forth contest.

You never know quite what to expect with Tuivasa, but fans will be more eager than ever to see what comes next.

Whittaker is still a class act

On paper, Robert Whittaker's fight against Marvin Vettori in the co-main event should have been close, but Whittaker's performance ensured it was anything but.

Throughout the three rounds, the Australian proved to be a class above his Italian opponent as his superior footwork allowed him to land a number of significant strikes without taking damage himself.

Such is Whittaker's dominance in the UFC middleweight division, he has won 12 fights, beating every opponent he has faced apart from one - the champion, Israel Adesanya.

It remains to be seen whether Whittaker will get a third go at defeating Adesanya, should the New Zealander retain his title against Alex Pereira in November, but his legacy as a middleweight great is already cemented and a future spot in the UFC Hall of Fame surely awaits.

Wood makes a statement

Wood extended his professional record to 19 wins and five defeats

Britain's Nathaniel Wood opened the main card in Paris with his second win in six weeks, beating Charles Jourdain by unanimous decision.

The impressive win follows victory over Charles Rosa in July, maintaining a perfect record since moving up to featherweight.

Wood, 29, has turned his year around following the disappointment of missing out at UFC London in March when his opponent Vince Morales pulled out with an illness.

The change in weight class is paying dividends for Wood, who looks at home at featherweight with his speed and technical striking particularly impressive.

French MMA is thriving

The event in Paris was the UFC's first show in France since MMA was legalised in the country two years ago, and the French fighters on the card made it a night to remember.

As well as Gane's victory over Tuivasa which was cheered by the vociferous crowd, there were wins for fellow French athletes Benoit Saint-Denis, Fares Ziam, William Gomis and Nassourdine Imavov.

Gane's victory over Derrick Lewis last year for the heavyweight interim title made him the first and so far only French UFC champion - but the country might not have to wait long for their second.