Jack Shore: Welsh UFC fighter out of November bout with 'serious knee injury'
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Jack Shore has pulled out of his fight against Kyler Phillips in November with a "serious knee injury".
The Welsh bantamweight, 27, was set to face America's Phillips at UFC Fight Night 215.
Shore, who suffered his first defeat in 17 fights in July against Ricky Simon, says he will likely be out until 2023.
"Unfortunately I am out of my upcoming fight due to a serious knee injury," Shore said on Facebook.
"Gonna be sidelined for likely the rest of the year as this one is gonna take a bit of time to get right.
"I'll go into more detail about the specifics on my next podcast to save the long post."
Shore is ranked 15th in the UFC's bantamweight division.
A former champion in UK-based promotion Cage Warriors, he joined the UFC in 2019 and has won five of his six fights in the organisation.
- Is cooking food in an air fryer 'healthier'? Sliced Bread grills a food scientist and the BBC's Good Food Magazine to find out
- The champion ignored by the world: Meet Ora Washington, who fought to make her name in racially segregated America