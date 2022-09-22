Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Lewis Long (L) will hope for a better result in Dublin than his last visit when he lost to Oliver Enkamp at Bellator 240

Lewis Long will fight Rustam Khabilov at Bellator 285 on Friday, 23 September.

The 33-year-old welterweight, who has a 19-7-0 Pro MMA record following his loss to Thibault Gouti last May, joins fellow Welshman Brett Johns on the card in Dublin.

Long's Russian opponent Khabilov, 35, has a 24-4-0 pro record and is a former Combat Sambo world champion.

Khabilov last fought in November 2019, beating Sergey Khandozhko in the UFC.