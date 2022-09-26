Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Brett Johns won comfortably last Friday at Bellator Dublin

James Gallagher has accepted a call-out from Brett Johns after the Welshman's win at Bellator Dublin.

The bantamweight rivals were scheduled to fight last Friday before Gallagher picked up an injury.

Johns, 30, immediately called out Gallagher after he beat Jordan Winski, and Gallagher has now responded.

"Let's do 25k bet for a finish? Main event February in Dublin. Congratulations on a solid win," he said on Twitter.

Bellator have already confirmed they intend to return to Dublin in February, although no fights have been confirmed for the event.

Johns dominated American Winski over three rounds to pick up his 19th win of his career, but revealed afterwards he suffered a broken rib in training camp and had not sparred for three weeks prior to the fight.

"Heard Bellator were a little unhappy with my bout on Friday," Johns said. external-link

"Came in compromised and 30x26 a guy. Need to be more exciting apparently.

"Book me and Gallagher, main event in Dublin for 24th February. If I don't finish him, cut me."

As for the prospect of Johns putting his Bellator career on the line, Gallagher responded: "Forget getting cut you put on a good performance."