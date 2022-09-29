Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Loughnane was joined by world-title opponent Jenkins in the cage after his win over Wade last month.

Britain's Brendan Loughnane and Stevie Ray will fight for world titles in their respective weight classes at the PFL World Championship in New York on 25 November.

Manchester's Loughnane, 32, will face Bubba Jenkins at featherweight, while Scotland's Ray, 32, takes on Olivier Aubin-Mercier at lightweight.

Both bouts carry $1m (£920,000) prizes for the winner with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) describing the event as "the richest night in MMA".

The PFL differs from other MMA promotions in that it follows a seasonal format akin to other American sports leagues like the National Football League (NFL) and National Basketball Association (NBA).

Fighters compete in leagues with the top-four from each weight division qualifying for the play-off semi-finals.

Loughnane, who has never been finished in 29 professional bouts, defeated Chris Wade last month to reach the final, while former UFC fighter Ray beat Anthony Pettis.

Elsewhere on the card, American Kayla Harrison faces Brazilian Larissa Pacheco in the women's main event as she looks to become the first three-time champion in PFL history, while Britain's Dakota Ditcheva faces Brazil's Katherine Corogenes.

The event will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK.