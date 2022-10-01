Bellator 286: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire defends featherweight title with dominant win over Adam Borics
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire defended his featherweight title with a dominant win over Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Saturday.
The Brazilian, 35, beat Hungary's Borics by unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 49-46 and 50-45 at Long Beach Arena in California.
Freire now has a total of eight title defences across three reigns.
His victory marks the first defence of his current reign after regaining his title from AJ McKee in April.
Meanwhile, McKee made a successful lightweight debut in the co-main event in his hometown.
The 27-year-old ended fellow American Spike Carlyle's four-fight winning streak by unanimous decision (29-26, 30-26, 30-27) in his first fight since losing to Freire.
