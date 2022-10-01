Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Freire has now won two in a row and nine of his past 10 fights

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire defended his featherweight title with a dominant win over Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Saturday.

The Brazilian, 35, beat Hungary's Borics by unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 49-46 and 50-45 at Long Beach Arena in California.

Freire now has a total of eight title defences across three reigns.

His victory marks the first defence of his current reign after regaining his title from AJ McKee in April.

Meanwhile, McKee made a successful lightweight debut in the co-main event in his hometown.

The 27-year-old ended fellow American Spike Carlyle's four-fight winning streak by unanimous decision (29-26, 30-26, 30-27) in his first fight since losing to Freire.