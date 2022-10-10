Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Nunes dominated Pena over five rounds in the rematch in July.

A trilogy fight with double UFC champion Amanda Nunes "needs to happen", says Julianna Pena.

American Pena, 33, shocked Nunes to win the women's bantamweight title last December, before losing their second bout in July.

The rematch, which headlined UFC 277, was billed as one of the biggest MMA fights in history.

"Everyone keeps asking me what's next. I'm getting my belt back, that's what's next," Pena wrote on Instagram.

"A trilogy with Amanda Nunes is the fight to make."

Brazil's Nunes, 34, also holds the featherweight title, and with a 14-year career spanning 22 wins and five losses, is widely regarded as the best women's mixed martial artist of all time.

She is the only two-time double champion in UFC history and was unbeaten in six years prior to her defeat by Pena.

The loss to Pena, where she was submitted in the second round, was described by pundits external-link as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

The fight spawned a gripping rivalry, with the pair facing off as coaches of opposing teams on the UFC's reality television series the Ultimate Fighter, before Nunes reclaimed her title via unanimous decision in the rematch.

Continuing on Instagram, Pena urged the UFC to set up a third fight with Nunes.

"I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight. I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months and man, maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does?" she said.

"She had to go home and change and revamp her ENTIRE STYLE to beat me. I take it as a compliment.

"She outsmarted me the second time I give her that. We are 1-1 and this time I will not miss! UFC, the trilogy needs to happen."