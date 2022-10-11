UFC 284: MMA promotion to return to Australia in February
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
The UFC is set to return to Australia for the first time in more than three years with a show announced for Perth in February 2023.
The event, UFC 284, will take place at the RAC Arena on 12 February.
The promotion's last show in the country was UFC 243 in October 2019, with Israel Adesanya beating Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title.
The UFC's most recent visit to Perth was in 2018, when Yoel Romero knocked out Luke Rockhold.
There are a number of high-profile Australian fighters on the UFC roster, including featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, former middleweight title holder Whittaker, women's flyweight Casey O'Neill and heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.
Volkanovksi announced on Twitter on Monday that he will be the backup fighter for the lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi next week.