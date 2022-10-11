Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Romero knocked out Rockhold in the third round of their main event fight at UFC 221 in Perth in 2018.

The UFC is set to return to Australia for the first time in more than three years with a show announced for Perth in February 2023.

The event, UFC 284, will take place at the RAC Arena on 12 February.

The promotion's last show in the country was UFC 243 in October 2019, with Israel Adesanya beating Robert Whittaker for the middleweight title.

There are a number of high-profile Australian fighters on the UFC roster, including featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, former middleweight title holder Whittaker, women's flyweight Casey O'Neill and heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.