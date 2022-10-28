Arnold Allen's win over Dan Hooker was his 18th in 19 fights

Tucked away in a back garden in Suffolk is a gym, quite unlike many others.

Much of the equipment is old, rusty, and covered in spiderwebs and bird droppings.

Some of the home-made contraptions include a worn-down hack squat machine that has been converted into a leg press and a giant tyre attached to heavy metal chains.

This weathered environment external-link may sound unappealing and alien to some, but to Arnold Allen it represents home.

Allen, 28, used to climb on the apparatus and hang off the top of it when he was 10 years old - now he uses it to train for fights in the UFC.

The gym belongs to Allen's father Pacer, a former British strongman, who put it together using equipment from his old gym, which got knocked down.

On Saturday, Allen faces the biggest night of his 10-fight career when he takes on American Calvin Kattar in UFC Fight Night 213's main event in Las Vegas.

"I've always had this thing about being in flash posh gyms. It takes the grit away from it, and makes you put less effort in," Allen tells BBC Sport.

"There's something about being in the garden with a rusty gym, with broken concrete and 30-year-old equipment that just makes you train that little bit harder.

"It's been there as long as I can remember now. When the weather is good, I train there all year but when I'm in [fight] camp and the weather is bad, I'll go inside, just because I don't want to get sick or anything."

Allen, who is sixth in the UFC's featherweight rankings, is on a nine-fight winning streak in the promotion - the second-longest in the division's history, behind Max Holloway's 13.

His last fight was in London in March, where he knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round.

In Kattar, who is ranked fifth, he faces the highest-ranked opponent of his career, whose past four fights have headlined fight cards.

The 34-year-old earned an impressive win over Giga Chikadze in January, but lost a narrow decision to Josh Emmett in June.

Arnold says the bout with Kattar is an opportunity to prove he belongs in the octagon with the division's best fighters.

"It's huge, it's everything I've been wanting and it shows where I am and I want to show that I deserve to be among those elite guys such as Calvin. It's a litmus test," he said.

"One of the reasons I asked for the fight is I like his fighting style. He's tough as nails and I don't think he's ever been knocked out.

"I think stylistically it's a good fight and it's going to be a fun one."

'Leon's title win has lifted everybody'

Allen's father Pacer with Leon Edwards at the Team Renegade gym in Birmingham

Away from that Suffolk back garden, Allen trains at the Team Renegade gym in Birmingham, which is also home to UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round with a stunning head kick in August to become only the second British UFC champion in history.

In the past, Allen has been compared to Edwards, as both lack the bravado of some of the UFC's more outspoken fighters. He says he's happy with the comparisons, because of Edwards' achievements in the sport.

Allen can see parallels between the effect Edwards' title win has had on the Team Renegade gym with that he saw in Canada when training with Georges St-Pierre, the former welterweight champion.

"I've been in gyms with world champions previously, like George St Pierre, and it lifts everyone up and motivates people a bit more," said Allen.

"So when Leon got the title fight, everything went up a little bit, and when he won, it's going to keep going through the roof.

"People are motivated and when you see someone you know, someone you train with, do that, everyone realises they can do it too, so it's definitely a level up for everyone."