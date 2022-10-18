Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore's only professional defeat came against Ricky Simon in July 2022

Wales' mixed martial arts fighter Jack Shore has announced his decision to move up from bantamweight to featherweight.

The 27-year-old from Abertillery has a professional fighting record of 16 wins and one loss, and is 15th in the UFC's bantamweight rankings.

Shore began his career fighting at featherweight, but first switched to bantamweight in March 2018.

"Bantamweight is just not doable any more," said Shore.

"We kind of knew that anyway, the last four cuts have been very tough.

"That's probably had an effect on my performance to some extent but that's neither here nor there."