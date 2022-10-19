Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Islam Makhachev is coached by retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov

Brazilian Charles Oliveira believes his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 is only happening because his opponent had the backing of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira and Makhachev fight for the vacant lightweight title on Saturday evening at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov retired undefeated as UFC lightweight champion in 2020 and is now coaching Makhachev and other fighters.

"This fight is only happening because of him," Oliveira said of Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev, 31, is on a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC and has suffered just one defeat in his career.

Oliveira, 33, was stripped of the belt in May after missing weight at UFC 274 and Makhachev was given the nod to challenge for the vacant title despite not yet facing a top-five contender.

"If it was any other guy, [Makhachev] would have to walk the walk that I had to walk, knocking on people's doors, trying to get to a top five [opponent]," Oliveira insisted.

While Makhachev and Oliveira are both promising big performances, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is in Abu Dhabi as the official back-up to the lightweight contest, should either man miss weight or suffer a late injury.

Volkanovski has successfully defended his 145lbs belt four times since winning it in 2019 and UFC president Dana White confirmed this week the New Zealander would be given the opportunity to become a two-weight champion in 2023.