Featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire has just one defeat in his past ten fights

Bellator has announced AJ McKee and Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire will take part in a cross-promotional event with Japanese company Rizin on 31 December.

A five-fight main card will see the best of Bellator up against Rizin's MMA stars at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Bellator bantamweights Juan Archuleta and Kyoji Horiguchi will also compete.

Match-ups are yet to be announced but the fights will take place in a ring, rather than Bellator's cage.

Pitbull, 35, will fight for the third time this year after reclaiming his featherweight belt against McKee in April before successfully defending it in October against Hungary's Adam Borics.

McKee, 27, bounced back from the first defeat of his career to Pitbull at Bellator 286, beating Spike Carlyle in a lightweight bout.

It is also the third time in a row McKee and Pitbull will have fought on the same card, with the younger American saying he is eager to face the Brazilian in their trilogy bout in the near future.

McKee beat Pitbull in their first fight in 2021.

"It's not about the money or the belt - it's for the legacy," said McKee.

"I think it's only right for his legacy and for my legacy. It's what the fans want and hopefully it's what he wants.

"At 1-1, the game needs to be settled and see who the best of the best is."