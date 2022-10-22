Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Britons Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till have had bouts confirmed for UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

Pimblett, 27, will fight American Jared Gordon and fellow Liverpudlian Till, 29, will face South Africa's Dricus du Plessis on 10 December.

The lightweight bout will be Pimblett's third fight this year following wins at UFC London in March and July.

Till, meanwhile, will be competing at middleweight in his first bout since defeat by Derek Brunson last September.

Till, who is a former welterweight title challenger but has lost four of his past five bouts, was scheduled to face Jack Hermansson in London in July but pulled out with an injury.

Pimblett will be looking to extend his unbeaten record in the UFC, where he has won all three fights since making his debut last year.