McGregor fought twice last year, losing both times to Poirier

Conor McGregor is not currently in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada), testing pool, says UFC president Dana White.

Under Usada's rules, fighters must be in the pool for six months and pass a minimum of two tests before they can compete.

The Irishman, 34, has not fought since breaking his leg in his defeat by Dustin Poirier last July.

It is unclear why McGregor has been removed from the testing pool.

All UFC athletes are subject to testing unless they "retire, have their contracts terminated, or are removed from the pool", Usada have stated previously. external-link

When asked to clarify McGregor's position, external-link the UFC did not provide comment.

McGregor has stated his desire to return multiple times since defeat by Poirier, most recently external-link following the conclusion of UFC 280 on Saturday.

Questions were raised about McGregor's status in the pool however, when it was revealed he is yet to be tested by Usada this year. external-link

The two-time UFC champion has been one of the promotion's most-tested athletes in the past, having 11 tests last year with his last one occurring at some point between July and September.

Usada was hired by the UFC in 2015 as its official, independent doping agency.

They do not comment on an individual's testing pool status to "maintain their separation from the sport".

Fighters can only be removed from the testing pool when communicated to Usada by the UFC, according to the anti-doping agency.

Because Usada act independently, the UFC has no influence over who is tested and the choosing of who to test, and when, is solely Usada's decision.

"We create athlete-specific test plans and that's based on a variety of factors," a Usada spokesperson told BBC Sport.

"We look at athlete-specific factors, at their test history and upcoming competition schedule.

"We also look at just general factors just as available doping statistics, research on doping trends, training periods, and the information received on doping practices."

'Every test is done with a purpose'

The UFC's senior vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitsky, gave further clarification on Usada's testing strategy, saying "every test is done with a purpose".

"We needed to bring somebody in that doesn't care about the success of the UFC business-wise and revenue-wise, they only care about clean sport, so that's why we brought Usada in," he told BBC Sport.

"They tell me all the time, every single test they do, is with a purpose. So it's not drawing names out of a hat.

"What I can say is those who are interested, keep your eye on if and when Conor does fight again, and let's have the conversation again about how extensively he was tested in build-up to his fight."

During large periods of inactivity through injury, fighters are still extensively tested by Usada.

Britain's Tom Aspinall, who suffered a knee injury in a defeat by Curtis Blaydes in July, posted on his Instagram story that he was tested three times in eight days in September.

Kamaru Usman, meanwhile, who spent a large part of this year recovering from hand surgery in February, has been tested 14 times in 2022.

Fighters who have previously been removed from the the testing pool but re-entered it at a later date include Henry Cejudo.

Former double champion Cejudo retired in 2020, before re-entering the pool earlier this year in preparation of making his UFC return.

The American, 35, has been tested 10 times by Usada since re-entering the pool.