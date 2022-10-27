Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Figueiredo (right) joined Moreno inside the octagon following his win over Kara-France

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will fight interim title-holder Brandon Moreno for the undisputed belt at UFC 283 in January.

The bout, which takes place in Figueiredo's home country Brazil, will be the first time two fighters in UFC have faced each other four times.

The pair have one win apiece against each other with their other meeting ending in a draw.

It will be the first UFC event to be held in Brazil since March 2020.

Figueiredo, 35 retained his title two years ago in the first bout with Mexico's Moreno, with the fight being scored as a draw.

Moreno, 28, won the rematch six months later, becoming the first Mexican champion in UFC history, before Figueiredo avenged his defeat to reclaim the belt in a third fight in January.

With Figueiredo recovering from injury since and unable to compete, an interim title fight was made between Moreno and New Zealand's Kai Kara-France in July, which Moreno won, setting up the historic fourth bout between the pair.

The event will take place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, in the UFC's first visit to the city since Jessica Andrade beat Rose Namajunas for the women's strawweight title at UFC 237, in 2019.