Paul Hughes is aiming to step up to UFC after his latest win

Paul Hughes defeated England's Jordan Vucenic with a dominant unanimous decision victory to become undisputed Cage Warriors featherweight world champion at the Indigo at O2 in London.

The Irish fighter looked close to stopping his Vucenic a number of times during the fight having opened up several cuts on his opponent's face.

Hughes took the victory over five rounds after the judges scored the contest 49-46, 50-43, 49-43 to show the dominant nature of the victory.

The Fight Academy Ireland man becomes the first Irish fighter since UFC superstar Conor McGregor to a hold the Cage Warriors featherweight title.

The win takes Hughes' record to 9-1, with the Lavey man avenging his only previous loss to Vucenic. After the fight the 25-year-old exclaimed the UFC was next for him before celebrating in the crowd with his jubilant fans, who chanted "UFC, UFC".

There was little to separate the two men in the first round but Hughes started to assert his dominance in the second after a head kick stumbled Vucenic and forced the Englishman to look for a take down. Hughes got the dominant position and controlled the majority of the round on his opponent's back.

At the end of the third round, Hughes nalmost stopped Vucenic after dropping his opponent after a body shot and knee to the head, but the champion was saved by the buzzer at the end of the round.

Hughes picked up where he left off in the fourth dropping Vucenic with a combination of punches opening up cuts on the face of his 26-year-old opponent.

The Englishman was able to survive and after the fight doctor examined the face of Vucenic, he was cleared to continue for the final round.

Hughes continued to dominate in the fifth again forcing Vucenic to survive after landing a vicious combination. Hughes seen out the contest on top position further damaging his opponents face with elbows before ensuring victory.

Earlier on the main card, opener Tyrone's Caolan Loughran stopped England's Luke Shanks in the second round to extend his undefeated record to 8-0.

On the prelims, Hughes' Fight Academy Ireland teammates suffered unanimous decision defeats. Belfast's Paddy McCrory lost to former middleweight champion James Webb while Welshman Oban Elliot defeated Lurgan's Sean McCormack.