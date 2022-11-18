Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Nurmagomedov was joined by his cousin Khabib on a video call in the post-fight celebrations

Usman Nurmagomedov dominated Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire to win the lightweight title by unanimous decision at Bellator 288 in Chicago, Illinois.

Russia's Nurmagomedov, 24, controlled the striking and grappling exchanges to win his maiden championship.

In becoming a world champion, he emulates his cousin and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib is a former UFC lightweight title holder and retired undefeated, winning all 29 of his fights.

Like his cousin, Nurmagomedov is undefeated with the victory over Brazil's Pitbull extending his winning streak to 16.

In the co-main event, Vadim Nemkov retained his light-heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Corey Anderson.

In beating Anderson, Russia's Nemkov, 30, won the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix and a $1m prize (£840,000).

A new Nurmagomedov generation

The lightweight title fight featured a clash between two iconic names in MMA, with the Pitbulls and Nurmagomedovs achieving history in the sport.

Pitbull and his brother, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio, have held Bellator world titles, while Khabib's achievements lead many to regard him as one of the best of all time.

Pitbull, 36, who was competing in his 24th Bellator fight, was making the first defence of the title he won by beating Peter Queally last year after his brother vacated the belt.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, was fighting for only the fifth time in Bellator since signing with the promotion in 2021.

The first round was a sign of things to come as Nurmagomedov used an array of kicks to keep Pitbull at distance so the Brazilian could not utilise his dangerous punching power.

The difference in output between the fighters was stark, with Nurmagomedov attempting 36 kicks in the first round to Pitbull's three.

In the second round, Nurmagomedov switched to wrestling where he took Pitbull down and landed a number of strikes on the ground, while talking in Pitbull's ear, echoing scenes from Khabib's career.

Pitbull never threatened throughout the rest of the fight until the final round, where perhaps knowing he needed a finish, he started to push forward more.

However, just like he had throughout the previous 20 minutes, Nurmagomedov had the answer as he countered with a takedown and safely navigated the rest of the fight.

Nurmagomedov's title win comes one month after Dagestan team-mate Islam Makhachev beat Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight belt.

His fighting style differs from the wrestling-heavy style of Makhachev and Khabib in that Nurmagomedov appears to favour the stand-up game, but is equally adept at taking the contest to the ground.

Khabib was not in Nurmagomedov's corner like in previous bouts, but joined in the post-fight celebrations via video call.

"Thank you so much everybody. I don't believe this moment really. This guy [Khabib] and his father make me," said Nurmagomedov.

"I have little barrier with my language, but I will improve this. I am so happy. Thank you [Bellator president] Scott Coker for the chance and coach, I love you so much - you guys make me."

Nemkov retains again

Nemkov is trained by MMA great Fedor Emelianenko

The main event was a rematch between Nemkov and American Anderson, 33, after their bout in April ended in a no contest following an accidental clash of heads.

Anderson appeared to be winning that fight before it was called off in the third round as he controlled Nemkov for large portions with his wrestling.

He had no such luck in the rematch, however, as Nemkov's takedown defence excelled, the Russian stopping every attempt from Anderson to take the fight to ground.

Nemkov was the busier fighter throughout on his feet, landing a number of jabs and crushing calf kicks which nullified Anderson's threat and swayed the judges in his favour.

In beating Anderson, Nemkov defended his title for the fourth time and extended his unbeaten run in Bellator to nine victories.

Following the win he was joined in the cage by Cuba's Yoel Romero, who was announced as the next light-heavyweight title challenger earlier in the night.

That fight will take place at Bellator 290 in Inglewood, California on 4 February, alongside Ryan Bader's heavyweight title defence against Fedor Emelianenko.

Russia's Emelianenko, 46, who was in Nemkov's corner for the win over Anderson, will compete in the 48th and final fight of his illustrious career, which has yielded 40 wins and title reigns across multiple promotions.