Bellator 288 Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Highlights on BBC Three on Saturday, 19 November from 20:00 GMT and full event available on iPlayer.

Usman Nurmagomedov's first thought after being crowned Bellator lightweight champion on Friday night was to video call his cousin Khabib.

The Russian, 24, who is trained by UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, dominated Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 288 to claim his first world title.

Usman immediately called his coach and mentor Khabib, saying after the Chicago fight: "He congratulated me.

"He was happy but the job [now] is to see the mistakes after we return home."

In another video call backstage, Khabib told Usman: "Congratulations. All the hard work pays off."

Usman Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated record to 16 fights with the unanimous points victory and is now set to enter a lightweight grand prix in 2023, where the winner will receive $1m (£840,000).

Comparisons continue between Usman and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib, who retired from fighting in 2020 with an undefeated record.

"Khabib put the maximum bar so I'm working hard to be on the same level," Usman said after the fight.

Bellator president Scott Coker was full of praise for his new champion, who he described as the "complete" fighter.

"Usman dominated the fight. It was wasn't really even close," he said.

"This kid is young. He's got a lot to grow. But he's one of our most dangerous fighters because he's so complete."

"I've been to his camp in San Jose and I've watched him train with Khabib and Javier [Mendez] and all those guys and it's a serious atmosphere," he added.

"When you have that level of expertise of training and teaching you and guiding you. It's a dangerous gym and he's one of the most dangerous guys in that gym."

Nemkov to fight on Emelianenko's retirement night

Vadim Nemkov, left, and Fedor Emelianenko, centre, will fight on the same card in February

Light-heavyweight king Vadim Nemkov is £840,000 richer after his impressive victory over American Corey Anderson.

The Russian now has the chance to fight on the same card as his mentor Fedor Emelianenko on 4 February at Bellator 290 in California.

MMA icon Emelianenko fights American Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title in a rematch of their 35-second encounter in 2019.

Ukraine's Emelianenko is out for revenge while Nemkov will defend his title against Cuban Yoel Romero.

"I'm very honoured to be on the same card as Fedor," light-heavyweight champion Nemkov said.

"It's a great opportunity to showcase that Fedor's MMA school and the school from Russia is world class."

"It is an honour [to fight Romero]," he continued. "I've watched him fight when I was just starting and now I get a chance to fight him."