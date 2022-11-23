Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Harrison beat Martina Jindrova in London in August to reach the 2022 PFL lightweight final

Two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) champion Kayla Harrison says she feels "hungry and humble" before her third title fight in the organisation.

Harrison, 32, will face Larissa Pacheco, 28, for the lightweight belt and $1m (£840,000) prize at the 2022 PFL Championship in New York on Friday.

The American is a previous winner in 2019 and 2021.

By beating Brazil's Pacheco, she could become the first three-time champion in PFL history.

"For me it's about staying humble and hungry. She's a young, hungry killer and she's got nothing to lose," said Harrison.

"I think about that on those days I maybe don't want to run, train and want to sleep in.

"It's my job to be the best version of Kayla Harrison on Friday."

Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, winning judo gold in 2012 and 2016, and has won all 15 of her professional MMA fights since her debut in 2018.

The bout will also be Harrison's third with Pacheco following two wins in 2019, the second coming in that season's title fight.

Pacheco recovered from the 2019 defeat to win five successive fights, extending her career record to 18 victories from 22 bouts.

"There's always a Brazilian bringing out the best in me," said Harrison, referring to Pacheco and Myra Aguiar, who she faced numerous times throughout her judo career.

"Larissa is very skilled, has more MMA experience than me, is obviously a better striker than me and hits harder.

"She is the toughest opponent I've ever faced. It's Thanksgiving, we have a lot to be grateful for and I'm grateful for Larissa Pacheco."

Harrison said earlier this month external-link this will be her final time competing in the PFL's seasonal format, and she will instead be turning her attention to individual fights in the organisation.

There has previously been talks of a inter-brand fight between Harrison and Bellator's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, but that bout is yet to come to fruition.