Nate Diaz has 34 professional fights in his career with 21 wins

Nate Diaz has been removed from the UFC rankings after finishing his contract with the MMA promotion company.

The American, 37, submitted fellow veteran Tony Ferguson in his final UFC fight in September.

Diaz said he planned to be a free agent after that win and suggested a bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Paul called out Diaz once news of his UFC removal broke, telling the MMA fighter he had an "offer" ready for him to sign.

Diaz will have many proposals on the table now, while Bellator president Scott Coker has already "reached out" to the fighter.