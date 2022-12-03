Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Thompson's MMA record now stands at 17-6-1

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson said he is "still here for the long haul" after beating Kevin Holland at UFC Fight Night in Orlando, Florida.

The 39-year-old two-time title challenger had lost his previous two fights but bounced back with a comprehensive TKO victory.

Holland's corner stopped the fight in the fourth round citing a hand injury.

However, the 30-year-old had started to suffer some heavy punishment from Thompson by that stage.

Holland began the main event welterweight contest aggressively and rocked fellow American Thompson early on.

After some furious exchanges, Thompson started to take control, although Holland absorbed plenty of damage before his team ended the contest.

"I think I hurt him in the first round and after that it was hurting," Holland said.

"My last two performances, I lost to grapplers," said Thompson, who praised "tough as nails" Holland.

"I wanted to show to the UFC and the fans that Wonderboy is still here.

"I feel like I'm 25. I'm still here for the long haul and I've still got it."

Earlier, Brazil's former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos defeated American Bryan Barberena via a second-round submission, Brazilian Matheus Nicolau beat American Matt Schnell with a second-round knockout and Russia's Sergei Pavlovich knocked out Australian Tai Tuivasa inside a minute.

Swede Jack Hermansson, who was due to fight in the co-main event before Derek Brunson withdrew because of injury last moth, lost by second-round TKO to Georgia's Roman Dolidze.