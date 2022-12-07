Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut in September 2021

Dustin Poirier believes Jared Gordon will provide Paddy Pimblett's toughest test to date at UFC 282 on Saturday.

Pimblett, 27, has become a major names in the sport with his cheeky personality and he has won all three of his UFC fights inside the distance.

Poirier has been paying close attention to his fellow lightweight.

"He definitely could have a bright future in the sport," he said. "He's winning fights, but the competition hasn't been the stiffest."

Pimblett is yet to see the third round in the UFC, having beaten all of his opponents by either stoppage or submission since making his debut in September last year.

"He's got a lot of people talking about him, he's doing the right thing marketing wise," Poirier added.

Poirier himself is a seasoned contender in the UFC lightweight division, having twice fought for the title.

Pimblett is unranked in the UFC but will fight America's Gordon in the co-main event in Las Vegas - illustrating his growing star power.

His fight against Gordon was boosted up the card after the main event between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira was cancelled following an injury to Prochazka.

A win for Pimblett over Gordon, 34, could see him enter the official UFC lightweight rankings for the first time.

However, with four wins from his last five fights, Gordon is the most experienced fighter Pimblett has faced in the MMA promotion so far.

'If you love me or hate me, you're going to watch me fight'

And while Poirier believes Pimblett has a bright future, the former UFC interim lightweight champion says it's time for the Liverpool man to face sterner competition.

"I think this next fight he's got is going to really be a test to find out where he's at in his fighting career," said Poirier.

"He's fighting an experienced guy who's dangerous. This is going to be a measuring stick for sure.

"I think this guy [Gordon] will be more battle-tested than previous fights he's had in the UFC."