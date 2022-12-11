Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jared Gordon is the first fighter to take Paddy Pimblett to a decision in the UFC

Paddy Pimblett capped a fine year by beating Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in Las Vegas - but many were not convinced by the judges' decision.

The close-fought victory was Pimblett's third in 2022, but several pundits and fighters believed Gordon should have won.

The main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev drew similar criticism, ending in a controversial split draw.

Elsewhere, Darren Till said he was "taking time off from the UFC" following defeat and 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr impressed on his UFC debut.

Here are the main talking points from the event at the T-Mobile Arena.

Did the judges get things wrong?

Gordon was expected to be Pimblett's toughest test yet in the UFC after an unbeaten three-fight start in the promotion, and that proved to be right.

American Gordon appeared to win the majority of the grappling exchanges with Pimblett edging the striking battle in a close contest, but all three judges scored the fight in the Briton's favour.

UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan believed Gordon should have won, and they were not alone...

There was no doubt in Pimblett's mind, however.

"Everyone's got an opinion. I know I won that fight. I deal in facts," said Pimblett.

"When I looked at the stats after the fight I think I won all three [rounds].

"It was a unanimous decision, not a split decision. Fights get scored on damage now - look at his face and look at mine. I did a lot more damage."

It was a similar story in the main event as Blachowicz and Ankalaev fought out a split draw for the vacant light-heavyweight title.

Again, the UFC commentators were expecting the judges to give the win to Russia's Ankalaev and were stunned when the bout was declared a draw.

Even Blachowicz disagreed with the decision, remarkably telling the UFC to "give Ankalaev the belt" in the post-fight interviews.

Blachowicz and Ankalaev are likely to have a rematch, but it won't be for the title.

UFC president Dana White said the promotion had already set up a new fight for the light-heavyweight belt, with Glover Teixeira taking on Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in Brazil next month.

Till to take 'time off' following defeat

Till has lost five of his past six fights

Elsewhere, Till said he was going to take some "time off from the UFC" following defeat by Dricus du Plessis, but reiterated he was "not retiring".

Liverpool's Till was submitted in the third round by South Africa's Du Plessis following a back-and-forth contest.

The defeat was Till's third in a row - he hasn't won since beating Kelvin Gastelum three years ago.

Former welterweight title challenger Till, 29, apologised to fans in an Instagram video following the defeat.

"You don't always get what you want in this life," he said.

"Been at the top of this sport since 2017. I'm not retiring. I'm 29 and that would be stupid to retire.

"But I'm on a losing streak at the moment. It's crazy because when I'm in the gym sparring with all the best guys around the world, I'm in my element but when I step in the octagon I cant seem to put things together."

He continued: "Whether you love me or hate me, I'm sorry, I try to put a show on, I cut no corners."

Rosas Jr makes history

Rosas Jr was born in New Mexico to Mexican parents but later moved to California

Did California's Rosas Jr deliver the performance of the night in Las Vegas?

The 18-year-old became the youngest fighter in UFC history, delivering on his huge potential as he submitted Jay Perrin in the first round via a rear-naked choke.

Bantamweight Rosas Jr has already said he wants to break Jon Jones' record of becoming the youngest UFC champion in history by the age of 23, and with five years still to achieve that goal, you wouldn't bet against him following the performance against Perrin.

He caught the eye of White, who was impressed at his maturity.

"I say this all the time, I don't care how good you are or old you are, UFC jitters are absolutely real and he overcame it at a very young age," he said.

"When you try to wrap your head around that, the tremendous pressure this kid must be under, to come in and fight in the UFC, it's awesome."