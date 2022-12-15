Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Joanna Jedrzejczyk made her pro MMA debut in 2012

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has refused to rule out a return to mixed martial arts despite retiring in June.

The Pole called time on her illustrious career after she was knocked out by Zhang Weili at UFC 275.

"I was not prepared, and they were not prepared to say goodbye," said 35-year-old Jedrzejczyk.

"Sometimes I feel that I should give one more fight; I should give the last dance for fans because we had no time."

Following her last loss, Jedrzejczyk said in the octagon: "It's been 20 years. I want to be a mum. I want to be a businesswoman. I've been training more than half of my life. I love you guys."

She defended the strawweight title five times between 2015 to 2017, has notable wins in her MMA career over Carla Esparza, Tecia Torres and Jessica Andrade, and is considered as one of the greatest champions in UFC history.

However, Jedrzejczyk was on the receiving end of two knockouts during her 21-fight career.

The first Polish champion in UFC history, she says her health will be the decisive factor behind a return.

"I'm not scared of losing. I'm scared of losing by knockout," she said.

"I want to stay healthy, and there's a thin line I don't want to cross."