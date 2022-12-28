Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

If 2023 delivers as much excitement as 2022 did for MMA fans, we are in for a treat.

From Leon Edwards' stunning win against Kamaru Usman to Alex Pereira shocking Israel Adesanya, the sport proved again in the last 12 months that anything can happen when the cage door closes.

A number of eye-catching fights have already been confirmed in the coming months, including a record fourth meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 for the flyweight title, and a lightweight championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski in February.

Elsewhere, heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will defend his title in a rematch against MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, who will be competing for the 48th and last time, at Bellator 290.

There is lots to look forward to and BBC Sport writers have identified some more big fights they want to see later in the year.

Paul Battison's picks

Francis Ngannou v Jon Jones

Ngannou has held the heavyweight title since beating Stipe Miocic nearly two years ago

It is a question that has been on the lips of MMA fans since Jon Jones stated his intention to move up a weight class over two years ago: can Jones, the greatest light-heavyweight and in many people's eyes the best MMA fighter of all time, replicate his success at heavyweight?

Conquering another weight class is arguably the one achievement missing from Jones' resume. Despite two suspensions for using performance-enhancing drugs, he holds the record for the most title defences in UFC history with 13.

The heavyweight champion is however Francis Ngannou, one of the most fearsome strikers in UFC history.

Ngannou has not fought since defeating Ciryl Gane in January after undergoing knee surgery, but should be fit to return in the coming months.

If anyone has the power to knock Jones out it is Ngannou. Jones has, however, shown multiple times throughout his 14-year career that he has an ability to win under various circumstances.

There are so many factors that would make this fight a must-watch. Sign me up.

Johnny Eblen v Fabian Edwards

Never before have there been two brothers who are MMA world champions simultaneously in separate promotions, but Fabian Edwards may get the chance to make history for his family in 2023.

Edwards' older brother Leon became only the second British UFC champion in history when he shocked Usman to win the welterweight title in August, and Edwards could get his chance at gold should Bellator match him against middleweight champion Johnny Eblen.

Edwards, 29, had a successful 2022, beating Lyoto Machida in May and Charlie Ward in October, and is second in Bellator's middleweight rankings.

Gegard Mousasi, who lost his title to Eblen in June, has a strong claim for a rematch, but the potential narrative of Edwards joining his brother as champion would be an enticing option for Bellator.

Defeating Eblen, who is unbeaten in his 12-fight career, is a tough assignment - but should Edwards do it, it would cap a remarkable journey for the brothers from Birmingham.

Coral Barry's picks

Kayla Harrison v Cris Cyborg or Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison might be nursing the first loss of her career, but I still want to see her in with the best in the world.

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg remains the most likely option. PFL and Bellator keep telling us a cross-promotional event is possible, but it is yet to materialise.

UFC's double champion Amanda Nunes would also be a superb match-up. That seems less likely given UFC's well-documented opposition to collaboration.

Harrison remains one of the most interesting and compelling fighters on the planet, and her defeat will only make her better. Let's all hope we see her in with the best in the world this year.

Israel Adesanya v Alex Pereira 2

Alex Pereira came back to haunt Israel Adesanya in MMA having beaten him twice before in kickboxing

This may seem like an obvious choice and is probably the most likely of the fights on this wishlist to happen, but that does not stop me being desperate to see Israel Adesanya seek revenge against Alex Pereira.

There is so much that makes this fight so enticing.

It is not often we get a rivalry spanning two combat sports and multiple fights. It is not often we have a challenger knock out the long-reigning champion in the final round. It is not often we see Adesanya with a point to prove.

True rivalries are to be cherished in MMA and Adesanya may have met his match (again).

Other fights we want to see in 2023 Arnold Allen v Max Holloway Leah McCourt v Sinead Kavanagh II Khamzat Chimaev v Colby Covington James Gallagher v Brett Johns Brendan Loughnane v Arnold Allen Usman Nurmagomedov v Patricio Pitbull Ciryl Gane v Tom Aspinall

Manvir Rai's picks

Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler's knockout of Tony Ferguson was many fans' KO of the year

This is the most logical fight for both fighters.

While there will be no title up for grabs, Conor McGregor's long-awaited return will be the biggest fight of 2023.

McGregor has not fought since injuring himself in the summer of 2021 against Dustin Poirier, but he still remains the biggest star in the sport.

Chandler is a worthy opponent. Despite losing three fights out of five in the UFC, the former Bellator lightweight champion is one of the most entertaining fighters in MMA and will bring excitement when battling with McGregor.

Zhang Weili v Rose Namajunas 3

Zhang Weili has looked sensational in her last two fights.

The first Chinese UFC champion knocked out Joanna Jedrzejczyk in June before becoming a two-time strawweight champion after utterly dominating Carla Esparza at UFC 281.

However, Rose Namajunas holds two wins over Zhang and will look to become a three-time strawweight champion over the title holder - who she sensationally knocked out at UFC 261.

Despite being 0-2 against Namajunas, Zhang will look to show the improvements she has made in her last two fights. Namajunas in contrast is coming off a bitterly disappointing performance against Esparza at UFC 274.

This is a truly intriguing encounter between two elite fighters with an interesting backstory.