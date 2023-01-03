Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leon Edwards (left), Brendan Loughnane (right) and Paddy Pimblett (centre) were your top three fighters in the BBC vote

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has been voted British MMA fighter of the year by BBC Sport readers.

Edwards, 31, received 52.68% of the votes, with Manchester's Brendan Loughnane coming second with 15.14%.

Birmingham's Edwards became the UK's second UFC champion when he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the final round to take the welterweight title last August.

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett came third and KSW heavyweight champion Phil de Fries finished in fourth.

Loughnane, 33, enjoyed a history-making year by becoming the Professional Fighters League's (PFL) first UK champion by claiming the featherweight title and a $1m (£840,000) prize in the process.