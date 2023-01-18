Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator Dublin: Peter Queally and James Gallagher bust 5 MMA myths

Britain's Linton Vassell and Ireland's James Gallagher have been added to Bellator 292 in San Jose, California on 10 March.

Vassell takes on Russia's Valentin Moldavsky in a heavyweight title eliminator rematch on the main card.

The 39-year-old lost to Moldavsky in 2019 but has since built a four-fight win streak.

Meanwhile Gallagher, 26, tackles Brazilian Leandro Higo at bantamweight on the prelims.

The bout will be Gallagher's first since defeat to Patchy Mix in 2021.

The Northern Ireland fighter was scheduled to face Wales' Brett Johns at Bellator 285 in Dublin in September, but withdrew from the contest.

Lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defends his title against American Benson Henderson in the main event.