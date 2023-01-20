Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Simeon Powell (left) and Dakota Ditcheva were victorious on the PFL London card in August

Britons Simeon Powell and Dakota Ditcheva will co-headline the first event in the Professional Fighters League's (PFL) new European series.

Londoner Powell, 23, takes on Mohamed Amine at heavyweight in Newcastle, while Manchester's Ditcheva, 24, faces Clara Ricignuolo at lightweight.

Powell and Ditcheva are both unbeaten in MMA, winning seven fights each.

The event at the Vertu Motors Arena on 25 March is the inaugural show in the PFL's new European circuit.

Fighters will also compete in Berlin on 8 July, with play-offs held at the Zenith Paris La Villette on 30 September.

The finals take place at the 3Arena in Dublin on 8 December, with the winners securing a $100,000 (£80,895) prize and a place on the PFL's American circuit.

The American format held its first events in the UK in London and Cardiff last August, with Manchester's Brendan Loughnane going on to win the $1m (£808,950) featherweight prize in New York in November.