Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page will face Japanese welterweight Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 in San Jose, California on 10 March.

Page, 35, nicknamed 'MVP', will be looking to bounce back from defeat by Logan Storley in London last May.

Yamauchi, 30, is on a three-fight winning streak, last beating Neiman Gracie in August.

"It feels good to have a target and good to be back," said Page.

"My time off has made me extremely hungry and more creative. I've got so many ideas and I'm going to come with a whole different beast-type energy for this next fight.

"I've seen him [Yamauchi] fight a lot of times before. He is a very confident young man and strong. He is excellent in jiu-jitsu and he is very sure of himself. I look forward to this challenge."

Page joins fellow Briton Linton Vassell and Ireland's James Gallagher on the card at the SAP Centre.

Page became the first British fighter to challenge for a Bellator world title on home soil but was defeated by Storley for the interim welterweight championship at Bellator 281.

He has won 20 times during his 11-year MMA career, suffering two defeats.

The event is headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Benson Henderson.