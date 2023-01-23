Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Muhammad Mokaev: The Dagestan refugee's emotional journey to UFC debut

Britain's Muhammad Mokaev will fight Brazilian Jafel Filho in a flyweight bout at UFC 286 in London on 18 March.

Mokaev's place on the card at the O2 Arena was in doubt after dislocating his shoulder last month external-link , but he appears to have made a swift recovery.

The Dagestan-born athlete, 22, is 13th in the UFC flyweight rankings and won three fights last year.

Filho, 29, will be making his debut in the promotion.

He earned a UFC contract in September via president Dana White's Contender Series, and has won 14 of his 16 professional bouts.

The event is headlined by Britain's Leon Edwards, who will defend his welterweight title in a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman.

Edwards, 31 lost to Nigeria's Usman in 2015 but won the rematch in August, becoming only the second British UFC champion in history after Michael Bisping.

Other Britons fighting on the card include Nathaniel Wood and Lerone Murphy, who will face-off at featherweight.

Joanne Wood fights Luana Caroline and Jake Hadley takes on Malcolm Gordon.