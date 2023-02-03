Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Brendan Loughnane's record is 26 wins and four losses in MMA

Brendan Loughnane will face Brazil's Marlon Moraes on 1 April in Las Vegas as he bids to win successive PFL featherweight world championships.

The Manchester fighter became the first Briton to win a PFL world title last November.

Loughnane, 33, is on a four-fight winning streak and will compete in the PFL's regular season to secure a place in the play-offs later this year.

Moraes is a former UFC regular but is on a five-fight losing streak.

Shane Burgos, who the PFL recently signed from the UFC, faces 2022 lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier in his debut for the promotion on 14 April.

Loughnane had been hopeful of facing Burgos in the featherweight division, but the American is now set to compete in the 155lb division.

"I just want to prove how good I am. The better they are, the better I perform, so I'm really looking forward to the next one," Loughnane said.