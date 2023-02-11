Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

The event - featuring Islam Makhachev's contest with Alexander Volkanovski - will be the UFC's first in Australia since 2019

When Alexander Volkanovski stands face-to-face with Islam Makhachev, he sees a familiar expression.

Throughout his life, Volkanovski, 34, says he has been dismissed because of his height and he senses the same preconception when he looks lightweight champion Makhachev in the eyes.

At 5ft 6in, Volkanovski is among the shorter fighters on the UFC roster, but size has never hindered the Australian - it has inspired him.

Volkanovski is the featherweight champion and the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter, and will look to make history on Saturday when he challenges Russia's Makhachev, 31, for the lightweight belt at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.

"I've always been undersized and always had people trying to push that narrative, but the amount of times I've embarrassed them," Volkanovski tells BBC Sport.

"I love when people put me as the underdog and think I'm undersized. You want to say that stuff? Cool. Just remember when I win, give me my flowers, you should reward me well when I get that job done.

"I obviously [fight] for my family, my team and all that sort of stuff which is so much bigger, but I'd be lying if I said it doesn't motivate me."

Volkanovski described a "smirk" on Makhachev's face when the pair met in Australia while promoting the fight last month.

He continued: "You can just see it, he's just like 'oh this guy', as if it's going to be a walk in the park.

"Whether he thinks that or that's just his personality and he always has a smirk on his face, I could be wrong, but I sense that he is looking at this and maybe taking it lightly and if he does, it will not end well for him."

Volkanovski is aiming to follow Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo in becoming only the fifth simultaneous double champion in UFC history.

Since making his UFC debut in 2016, he has embarked on the longest current unbeaten streak in the promotion with 12 wins and has defended the featherweight title four times after becoming champion just over three years ago.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is on an 11-fight winning streak himself and is second in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings following his win over Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in October.

Volkanovski has described the bout with Makhachev as a "super-fight".

He said: "The fight itself, no matter where in the world would be massive for me. It's a legacy fight.

"Going for champ champ [the double title], fighting Islam and to do it here in Australia is just awesome.

"It's a super-fight, number one versus number two, making history. It's pretty cool and I'm so very happy to be here and to put on a show for everyone."

'I want to keep both divisions busy'

Volkanovski, who was born in Wollongong, New South Wales, last fought in Australia in 2018

In defeating long-term rival Max Holloway for a third time in July, Volkanovski opted to move up a division until a new title contender at featherweight established themselves.

The co-main event at the RAC Arena features Mexico's Yair Rodriguez facing American Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight belt, with the winner a likely future opponent for Volkanovski.

Should he defeat Makhachev, Volkanovski plans to stay active in both divisions.

"I want there to be new guys [at featherweight]. I want there to be guys where everyone is screaming 'number one contender' and all that type of stuff," said Volkanovski.

"I wanted to alternate and I definitely think I can do that. My next fight, whether that's featherweight or lightweight, I want to be very active and fight every three months.

I'm right up there with the greatest - Volkanovski

"I'll be keeping both divisions busy. I made that promise and I want to do that."

Volkanovski says he has found the transition to lightweight smooth.

"Obviously there was a bit of bulking at the start. With Islam it's a very specific fight, but fights at the lower end of the division you probably don't need to bulk too much," he said.

"Now we're bringing my weight down and I'm moving sharp. Now I feel like a featherweight when I'm moving, but I'm as strong as a welterweight.

"I'm looking forward to going out there and showing my stuff at lightweight."